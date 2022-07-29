South Africa: Financial Sector Walloped By Prudential Authority Over Terror Funding and Laundering Risks

28 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

The Prudential Authority has released two reports into the banking and life insurance sectors, against the backdrop of South Africa's potential greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force. If the country fails to take swift action to reduce risks, it will become a pariah in the international financial system.

South Africa poses a high risk for money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing (providing funds or financial services to procure nuclear, chemical or biological weapons or their components). This is the opinion of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and if the country does not put urgent and substantial measures in place by October 2022, it risks being greylisted by the international money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog before February 2023.

Greylisting would place SA on a list alongside the likes of Yemen, Burkina Faso, Albania and the Cayman Islands, which are deemed to be a risk to the international financial system, and just one notch higher than blacklisted North Korea and Iran.

That's not all: if SA is greylisted, the EU, UK, US and other FATF members are likely to refuse to do business with South African entities, which will affect the country's credit rating.

On Wednesday, 27...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X