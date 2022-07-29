Nigeria: I'll End Banditry in Zamfara If Elected President - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to rescue Zamfara State from terrorist gangs that have killed, abducted and displaced thousands of people, if elected president.

Mr Abubakar made this promise on Wednesday night after he met with PDP's gubernatorial candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal - Dare.

Atiku said rescue was on its way for the people of the state.

He blamed the All Progressives Congress government for allowing violence to fester in the state, a situation he said has left the state backward and its people vulnerable.

According to a statement by the media office of the party's governorship candidate in the state, Atiku said the first step of rescuing the state was to vote out the APC.

"In order to achieve that, there is the need for having a united PDP which will be formidable enough to face any opposition no matter how difficult it may be," Atiku was quoted as saying.

"The best thing to do for the people of Zamfara State is to bring about peace, secure farms, and provide businesses.

"But the situation now is otherwise. We must unseat the APC to rescue and rebuild the state and the country. PDP administration will also resuscitate the textile industry," he reportedly added.

Mr Abubakar said the party would continue to mobilise support for its gubernatorial candidate.

During the visit, Atiku received former APC stalwarts in the state, who decamped to the PDP.

Mr Lawal - Dare said the former APC bigwigs got tired of the "lies" in the APC and decided to join the winning party.

"Lawal expressed confidence that Nigerians are now comfortable with the PDP having felt the brunt of the bad governance of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

"Getting these stalwarts is a big harvest for PDP in Zamfara state, considering the calibre, status, and political value of the persons who left the APC."

Some of the decamping politicians, according to the statement, were: Salihu Mai Buhu, Sahabi Liman, Illili Bakura, Garba Yandi, Ikra Bilbis, Na'Allah Isa - Mayana, Mukhtar Lugga, among others.