Kenya: IEBC, Police Resolve Spat Over JKIA Sticker Saga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the police have resolved their differences resulting from the saga surrounding the detention of the electoral body’s stickers seized at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, this followed a consultative meeting with IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Thursday.

Mutyambai said the NPS plays a critical role in the electoral process by supporting IEBC through the provision of security and protection of lives and property.

“With regard to investigation revolving around electoral stickers recently imported into the country, I wish to inform Kenyans that the matter has been resolved,” Mutyambai said.

He assured Kenyans that the NPS is committed to ensuring peaceful elections during the countrywide exercise 11 days away.

“I wish to assure Kenyans that NPS is and remains committed to partner and support IEBC to conduct and deliver a free, fair, and credible 2022 elections,” he said

On his part, Chebukati stated that the two bodies will continue working together on election preparedness to ensure a smooth exercise.

Chebukati reiterated that the IEBC is ready for the polls saying as part of the collaboration with security agencies, NPS will deploy 150,000 security officers across the country to maintain law and order during the exercise.

“Going forward we have committed to work together and if there is any issues affecting elections the NPS and IEBC shall discuss,” he said.

He further expressed concern over the individuals who were allegedly moving around in some parts of the country and buying IDs from Kenyans who are registered, voters.

Chebukati said that the information has been passed over to the IG’s office warning that action will be taken against those found culpable.

“We appeal to Kenyans please don’t sell your IDs, don’t sell your democratic and constitutional right to vote,” he said.

Also present in the press briefing was the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director (DCI) George Kinoti among other senior officials.