Kenya: Wanyonyi Optimistic of Glory on Lonely Walk to Stardom in Cali

Nairobi — World Under 20 racewalk champion Heristone Wanyonyi says he will battle gallantly to defend his crown in Cali despite being the only Kenyan in the men's 20km walking race.

Although he concedes he will feel lonely, Wanyonyi said he remains focused on reclaiming the title he won on home soil last year despite the presence of strong opposition.

"Racewalking is a very big sport especially in countries like Japan, China and India who have very wonderful race walkers. I will be the only Kenyan on the startlist... I wish I had company but regardless I have prepared well and if all goes well, I will be in the medal bracket," Wanyonyi said.

"I know as a champion, I will be the man to beat. I expect that every move of mine will be closely watched by my competitors. The good thing is I have learnt new tactics in the past one year and I am ready to defend my crown," he added.

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene at last year's World Under 20 Championships, clocking 42:84.01 to clinch the world title.

In March this year, he was part of the Kenyan team at the World Race Walking Challenge in Muscat, Oman where he finished fourth in the men's 10km race walk after timing a national under 20 record of 45:18.

He is dreaming of big things in Colombia, including possibly smashing the world record at the junior level.

"My aim is not only to win a medal but also to smash the world record and set a new personal best. My PB is currently 42:00 whereas the world record is 39:00 so I am right to be motivated about smashing it. But I know I will have to dictate the pace of the race because most of my competitors - according to my analysis - like to start slowly in the first two laps before picking up. If I were to fall in their strategy, I wouldn't achieve my target," he said.

Wanyonyi is the captain of the 28-athlete team that departed for Cali, Colombia on Friday for the World Under 20 Championship, which commence on Monday.

Kenya are the defending champions after amassing 15 medals at last year's edition at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.