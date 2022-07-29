Kenya: Former IEBC Commissioner Akombe Remembers Msando on 5th Anniversary

Nairobi — Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Commissioner (IEBC) Roselyn Akombe has commemorated her late colleague Chris Musando, who was murdered five years ago.

Musando, who served as the electoral commission's Information Technology manager, went missing on Friday July 28, 2017, later his body to be found in a thicket in Kikuyu, alongside the remains of a female companion who was identified as Carol Ngumbu.

Before his death, Musando had expressed confidence that the election would not be rigged because the electronic voting system he had helped develop could not be hacked.

"Five years since you were handed to the brutal killers to thwart efforts of delivering a credible election in Kenya. Though your betrayers have been rewarded and electoral integrity remains in peril, JUSTICE will be served, no matter how long it takes," stated Akombe.

Akombe silently fled the country to the US shortly after the disputed 2017 election results, claiming her life was in danger.

She maintained that Musando was handed over to his killers by IEBC insiders.

Autopsy results revealed that he had been tortured and strangled to death,pointing to a painful death.

Musando's murder remains unresolved to date.