Uganda: NRM's Ariko Herbert Is the MP-Elect for Soroti City East

NRM's Ariko Herbert is the MP-elect for Soroti City East

The National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s Herbert Ariko has been announced as the new Soroti East Member of Parliament (MP) elect.

Ariko polled 9,407 votes against FDC's Moses Attan who garnered 8,771 votes.

The election was characterized by massive arrests of opposition figures and raids on their camps plus allegations of pre-ticked ballots.

According to Eyu Christine, who is the returning officer for Soroti City Electoral District, the total of valid votes cast for all candidates was 18293.

Uganda People's Congress (UPC)'s Amuriat Pascal garnered only 115 votes.

Speaking to NBS Television, FDC's Erias Lukwago said that this was not an election but rather "thuggery".

"Thuggery has happened today. There was no election today. The whole of Soroti was turned into a battlefield. It's been horror, nothing else but horror, and it's regrettable," Lukwago said.

This is a developing story