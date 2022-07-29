Somalia: Allied Forces Attack Al-Shabaab Bases in Jubaland

28 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo — Units of the Somali military along with Jubaland regional troops carried out an operation against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Juba region as part of an ongoing offensive.

The massive joint operation happened in Kaamjaroon and other nearby areas located north of Kismayo, a port city in southern Somalia, which lies 500Kms away from Mogadishu.

The combined forces managed to capture the areas and release several people from Al-Shabaab prison centers after the militants fled to the jungles.

The commanders led the operation said they ransacked Al-Shabaab bases and will move forward to reach the last pockets of the group in the region.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X