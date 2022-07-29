Somalia: Allied Forces Attack Al-Shabaab Bases in Jubaland

Kismayo — Units of the Somali military along with Jubaland regional troops carried out an operation against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Juba region as part of an ongoing offensive.

The massive joint operation happened in Kaamjaroon and other nearby areas located north of Kismayo, a port city in southern Somalia, which lies 500Kms away from Mogadishu.

The combined forces managed to capture the areas and release several people from Al-Shabaab prison centers after the militants fled to the jungles.

The commanders led the operation said they ransacked Al-Shabaab bases and will move forward to reach the last pockets of the group in the region.