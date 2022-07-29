Niger: Deputy Secretary Sherman's Meeting With Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi

28 July 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Nigerien Foreign Minister Massoudou Hassoumi today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Hassoumi emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-Niger economic, governance, and security cooperation in the Sahel. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Hassoumi also discussed the need to encourage timely democratic transitions in neighboring countries as well as address food insecurity and development.

