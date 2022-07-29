Eritrea: Activities By Diaspora Nationals

28 July 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Representatives of the Eritrean community in Kuwait that are here to observe firsthand the development activities in their homeland conducted various activities.

Among the activities, the nationals conducted include planting tree seedlings at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery and blood donation at the National Blood Transfusion Service.

Indicating that the coming of the nationals in group attests to their attachment with their homeland, Mr. Salim Safi, chairman of the Eritrean community in Kuwait, the tree seedlings they planted at the Martyrs Cemetery has deep meaning.

Mr. Mehari Abraham, head of blood donation service at the National Blood Transfusion Service, commending the initiative the nationals from Kuwait took called on others to follow the noble example.

