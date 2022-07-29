Eritrea: Federation of National Associations of Women in Business Summit

Asmara, 28 July 2022- COMESA Federation of National Associations of Women in Business Horn of Africa Summit was conducted today, 28 July, at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall, here in Asmara, in which representatives of Eritrea, Somalia, and Djibouti are taking part.

Addressing the summit, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, indicated that the opportunity created has a significant contribution to the economic development of women in particular and that of society in general, said that if organized will create an opportunity for exchanging experiences among countries.

Speaking at the occasion, Ms. Zefrework Fesehaye, Director of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, indicating that at present 50% of the population of the State of Eritrea are women, said that right after independence the Eritrean Government issued a labor proclamation to protect women employees from all forms of discrimination and ratified seven core conventions of the International Labor Organization to secure working condition and safeguard the equal treatment of women.

The participants also observed exhibition of agricultural products and handicrafts organized by Eritrean women agricultural experts.

The COMESA Federation of Women in Business comprises 21 countries including Eritrea, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Sudan from the Horn of Africa.