Mozambique: Piped Domestic Gas Expansion to Cost U.S.$470,000

The Mozambican government intends to invest 30 million meticais (around US$470,000) to pipe cooking gas in several neighbourhoods of Maputo City including Coop, Munhuana, and the 25th June neighbourhoods. Currently, work is underway so that by the end of the year at least 200 families will have the gas piped into their homes.

The project began in 2018 in the districts of Vilankulo and Inhassoro, in the southern province of Inhambane, covering over 3,000 families. In the same year, another 100 families, living in Aeroporto neighbourhood in Maputo, were also connected to the gas network.

This government initiative is a partnership with the National Hydrocarbon Company (ENH) and Kogas of South Korea and takes natural gas from the pipeline that runs from the Pande and Temane gas fields in Inhambane to Secunda in South Africa.

According to the Maputo daily newspaper "Noticias", quoting the National Director of Hydrocarbons and Fuels in the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy, Moises Paulino, a shortage of money has been one of the major challenges facing the government in the mass distribution of gas. He also said that, despite the constraints, the government intends to have half of the neighbourhoods of the country's capital using piped gas by 2030.

For his part, the director of ENH, Mussa Tembe, pointed out that since the implementation of the project in the Aeroporto "A" neighbourhood of Maputo, there have not been any problems with the gas supply.