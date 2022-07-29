Mozambique: UN Envoy - Appointment of Raul Domingos Strengthens Reconciliation

Mirko Manzoni, the personal envoy to Mozambique of United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, believes that President Filipe Nyusi's appointment on 18 July of Raul Domingos as Ambassador to the Vatican is a measure that will strengthen reconciliation.

Raul Domingos was chief of staff of the then rebel movement Renamo in the 1980s, and he was then the chief negotiator of the General Peace Agreement, signed in Rome in 1992 between the government and Renamo.

According to Manzoni, this appointment constitutes further evidence of the advances that have been made by the government in building a more inclusive country with an ongoing commitment to peace and national reconciliation.

"President Nyusi's gesture represents a historic moment for the country, as it marks the first time that a member of the opposition party has been appointed an ambassador, a scenario unimaginable just a few years ago", said Manzoni's statement.

Raul Domingos is no longer a member of Renamo following his expulsion from the party in 2000. He went on to set up his own party, the PDD (Party for Peace, Democracy and Development), although it is currently silent.

The only political activity of Raul Domingos nowadays takes the form of occasional radio or television interviews.