Mozambique: UN Envoy - Appointment of Raul Domingos Strengthens Reconciliation

28 July 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mirko Manzoni, the personal envoy to Mozambique of United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres, believes that President Filipe Nyusi's appointment on 18 July of Raul Domingos as Ambassador to the Vatican is a measure that will strengthen reconciliation.

Raul Domingos was chief of staff of the then rebel movement Renamo in the 1980s, and he was then the chief negotiator of the General Peace Agreement, signed in Rome in 1992 between the government and Renamo.

According to Manzoni, this appointment constitutes further evidence of the advances that have been made by the government in building a more inclusive country with an ongoing commitment to peace and national reconciliation.

"President Nyusi's gesture represents a historic moment for the country, as it marks the first time that a member of the opposition party has been appointed an ambassador, a scenario unimaginable just a few years ago", said Manzoni's statement.

Raul Domingos is no longer a member of Renamo following his expulsion from the party in 2000. He went on to set up his own party, the PDD (Party for Peace, Democracy and Development), although it is currently silent.

The only political activity of Raul Domingos nowadays takes the form of occasional radio or television interviews.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X