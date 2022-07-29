Mozambique: More Renamo Officers Join the Police

A further 36 officers, demobilised from the militia of the main opposition party, Renamo, have been recruited into the police force, under the Demobilisation, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) programme agreed upon between the government and Renamo.

The Renamo General Secretary, Andre Majibire, presented the 36 officers publicly at a ceremony in Maputo on 22 July. He said they would all be stationed in the police Unit for the Protection of Senior Figures. They join 10 Renamo officers who were integrated into the police last year.

Magibire said this recruitment is a basis for the consolidation of peace and national reconciliation in the framework of the implementation of the DDR. "We also expect that our police will now know a new era of being a truly republican and non-party force", he added. "We are convinced that these agents are at the service of the Mozambican state". He also praised the collaboration of the government, in the person of President Filipe Nyusi, and of the international community in the pacification of the country, and said that he was, in general, pleased with the progress of the peace agreement signed between President Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade in 2019.

But Magibire did express concern at the fixing of military pensions for former Renamo fighters. "We are working hard with the Government on this", he said, "and we believe that the problem will soon be solved. Negotiations are still underway to establish legal norms that include these fighters in the new pensions system".