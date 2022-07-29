Kenya Tourism Board Taps Key Personalities to Market Destination Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has maintained its commitment to leveraging the reach of key international and local personalities to market Kenya as a preferred and safe tourist destination across the world.

Speaking Thursday during a game drive and a bush breakfast hosted at the Nairobi National Park for American RnB star Anthony Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer KTB Betty Radier said as part of a strategy to showcase Kenya through the eyes of key personalities, the board would continue with the collaborations to ensure that it taps into all segments of travelers.

"Over the past few years, we have made a deliberate effort to leverage the power of key personalities to showcase Magical Kenya's tourism offerings, our conservation agenda as well as sell Kenya as a key sporting destination in Africa. These engagements help us tap into the segment of traveller who likes to be assured of the choices before they make them," she said.

Radier further retaliated KTB's commitment to ensure full recovery of the tourism sector which also gives a big boost to other sectors that support jobs.

"Kenya is globally known as a destination that host big events, concerts and musical performances. The last two years have been difficult but I am glad to note that we are on an upward trajectory. When International superstars like Anthony Hamilton come to Kenya to perform, it sends the right signals to other people who were not sure about coming to Kenya. We are glad that he is in the country and many Kenyans will get to enjoy his music," the CEO said.

Anthony Hamilton, 51, is set to perform on Saturday, July 30 at the Carnivore Grounds at Yetu Live.

Hamilton is a multiple award-winner and has produced numerous hit albums.

KTB has previously leveraged other key personalities to showcase the destination; including the current Magical Kenya destination Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, the Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Ambassador Edward Norton, Naomi Campbell, and Ugandan Musician Eddy Kenzo.

KTB CEO said tapping into a different segment of travelers has prompted KTB to identify diverse products and experiences to meet the varied preference and choices.