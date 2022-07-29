Nigeria: Streaming Wars - Nigerian Cinemas Record 25.8% Decline in Attendance - Report

In 2022, ten Nollywood films opened the year struggling for space with 'Spiderman: No Way Home', which was in its third week.

According to 'The Industry', a quarterly report on the Nigerian movie business published by Inside Nollywood, the Nigerian movie industry has recorded an all-time low in cinema viewership.

This quarter's edition shows the Nollywood market share and how it fared in the past year, the absence or otherwise of distributors and exhibitors, and the role of streaming in the scheme of things.

Unusual decline

Using available data, the publication puts Nollywood's market share in cinemas at 25.8 per cent, down from the 39.3 per cent it held in the first half of 2021.

It says that total cinema admissions remained at the same ballpoint of 1.49 million in both years, with 7 000 more entries recorded in 2022.

The report further revealed that the little increase in total admissions counted in favour of Hollywood titles, leaving Nollywood films scrambling for an even smaller percentage of cinema-goers.

"The 2022 drop is an all-time low despite the industry's seemingly stable streak in the last five years. Year in, year out, the industry had flirted with about 40 per cent market share while Hollywood held a large chunk of the remaining 60 per cent," the report states.

Pandemic effect

The report reveals that In the first half of 2021, despite just recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, sold about 1,491,530 tickets, and Nollywood was able to clinch 964,523.

It amounted to about 39.3 per cent of the market share, which it surprisingly has failed to hold in 2022. In the first half of this year, out of the 1,498,934 tickets sold, Nollywood sold about 520,656, a 46 per cent decrease from the previous year.

"In 2021, titles like 'Omo Ghetto', 'Prophetess', 'Day of Destiny', 'Breaded Life' and 'Ayinla' danced with the audience in the cinemas before their eventual exits to streaming platforms.

"They held their own against films like 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, 'Godzilla', and 'Fast and Furious 9' among other average Hollywood box office hits.

"In 2022, ten Nollywood films opened the year struggling for space with 'Spiderman: No Way Home' which was in its third week. The top Nollywood players were 'Christmas in Miami', 'Superstar' and 'Aki & PawPaw', all of which were among the top five.

"As usual, the first eight weeks of the year are spillover holiday films snatching the last bit of coins while new ones struggle to find a corner to cash in from," it states.

Nollywood's shrinking market share

Citing reasons for the decline, the report noted that other than a tanking economy, the introduction of streaming platforms, which seems cheaper, may have something to do with cinema viewership.

"This is why when they find a film that is way less disappointing, they reward it with loyalty, hoping stakeholders in the industry will take hints. There are two issues here. The first is that general film admission is not growing.

"For the last three years, except 2020, about 1.5 million tickets have been sold in the first half of each year. It is a stagnant number annually with slight variations in market shares between the players," the report adds.

It also describes the shrinking market share by Nollywood as alarming, given that it defeats the multiple sources of income debate and further slows down the process of customer acquisition for films in Nigeria.

Role of streaming platforms

According to the report, the Nigerian film audience is beginning to depend more on streaming to see Nollywood films, even though the filmmakers, distributors and other stakeholders have a heavy hand in this new trend.

It states that in a bid to provide alternative income models, distributors created a system where films make their debut on the big screen and go on to stream on an online platform months later.

"To the audience, the wait is not an unbearably long one to watch a Nollywood film, especially if expectations are low. This model is not wrong, as filmmakers need to hedge for better returns.

However, this is the path for about 72 per cent of Nollywood films, regardless of their quality. It is almost as though the distributors, most of whom double as streaming aggregators, enjoy betting against themselves in the cinemas," it states.

The report breaks the Nigerian film audience into different sects -- the Asaba film audience (YouTube), the cable TV audience, the cinema audience, and the streaming audience, further dividing it into Netflix versus Amazon.

"Sometimes, these sects crisscross, but data, over the years, has shown an increasing number of web audiences bingeing free web series and Asaba movies on YouTube. The other large chunk is for streaming and then cinemas," it states.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Netflix accounts for 57.5% of streaming viewership, followed by Amazon Prime, which stands at 21.7%. Showmax makes up 9.4% leaving others with 11.3% viewership.

Background

Most of the films that opened in 2022 were spillovers from last year, which is usual in cinemas. Ten Nollywood films opened the year struggling for space with 'Spiderman: No Way Home, which was in its third week.

The top Nollywood players were 'Christmas in Miami', 'Superstar' and 'Aki & Pawpaw', all of which were among the top five. The first eight weeks of the year are spillover holiday films snatching the last bit of coins while new ones struggle to find a corner to cash from.

By February, Nollywood matched Jennifer Lopez's 'Marry Me' with 'Before Valentine' and 'Dinner at my Place', which performed slightly above average.

By the end of February 2022, they recorded 181,576 cinema admissions, 47,413 of which went to Nollywood. In comparison, they sold 186,128 tickets in the same period in 2021 and 166,120 went to Nollywood.