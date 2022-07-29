Nigeria: RCCG Marks 70th Anniversary With Free Digital Skills Training for Youth

The beneficiaries will learn Data Science, UL UX, Web development, and Digital Marketing.

As part of measures to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the leadership of the church on Thursday announced plans to train 7,000 youth on digital skills.



At a press conference to unveil the church leadership's plan for the week-long celebration, the National Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Joshua Obayemi, said the anniversary and convention are unique and vital to the church.

"As a covenant church birthed by God's covenant and still living God's covenant, we are well aware of our responsibility to the Kingdom of God, our nation of origin and the world at large. That is why our celebration of Jubilee means more than just celebrating our 70 years of existence."

"To us as a mission, Jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of our God, deliverance of many from captivity and turning many enslaved people into kings and priests through the salvation of our Lord Jesus Christ. God has helped us carry out these through our numerous outreaches worldwide earlier in the year, and we are just starting."

Highlights

According to the church's leadership, highlights of the celebration include a Jubilee Prayer Walk which will take place around the world on July 31, 2022, and seven prayer huts for people who desire secluded areas to pray at different locations on the Campground during the convention.

Others are accessible technology and digital education training, various sporting competitions and free food for millions.

Speaking on how the prayer walk would go, the Chairman Planning Committee for the convention, Pastor Bolarinwa, noted that the prayer is to be championed by the members of the youth of the church. The prayer work is channelled to the success of the convention, the Nation, and an entire revival.

On the other hand, while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES concerning what the church is proud of over the years, the National Assistant General Overseer, Pastor John Odesola, asserted that the church is proud of her integrity and cannot be faulted over the years.

He said: "RCCG was divinely revealed to our late Founder and General Superintendent, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, in 1952. His obedience, zeal, trust in God, commitment to prayer, and word of God truthfully watered the mustard seed that God planted 70 years ago into the behemoth and colossal kingdom vehicle the world sees today.

"The Redeemed Christian Church of God brag that it has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved. In addition, the church said it had been committed to human capital development. We are grateful to God that many millions of lives have encountered God, discovered and fulfilled their purpose through the Church".

He further retorted that less than half a billion goes to Christian Social Responsibility worldwide.