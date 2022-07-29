Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates New CAN President

29 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church (Odozi-Obodo), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on his election as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President notes that the election of Mr Okoh by the very important Christian body is a testament to his devotion to the Church of God in the country and beyond, distinguished vocation as a Christian leader and abiding commitment to promoting ecumenism and inter-faith dialogue.

Acknowledging the role CAN plays in fostering religious unity and harmony, the President trusts that the incoming President will continue to provide the needed leadership for the Church, affirming the Scriptural truth: "That they all may be one." (John 17:21a)

President Buhari, who has fond memories of his interactions with CAN leadership, values the counsel and spiritual contributions of Christian leaders to nation-building by encouraging, advising, strengthening, correcting and criticizing those in authority.

The President prays that the tenure of Mr Okoh, in this new phase of ministry, will be marked with success, urging the blocs that makeup CAN to kindly give the cleric every needed support to excel.

He also wishes the outgoing President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle best wishes in his spiritual and secular endeavours.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

