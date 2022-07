A powerful explosion was reported in Baidoa city on Friday, the second of its kind in Southwest State within two days, police said.

Hassan Ibrahim Lugbur, the justice minister of Southwest State was killed in the suicide blast outside a mosque shortly after he performed the Friday prayer.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but authorities blamed Al-Shabaab for being behind the incident.

This is a developing breaking news story, check back for updates.