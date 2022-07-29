Somalia: Al-Shabaab and Liyu Police Clash Again in Bakol Region

A Fierce fighting has been reported in Ato town along Somalia's border with Ethiopia on Friday, the second battle between the two sides in two weeks.

Witnesses say al Shabaab militants fired several mortars that hit Liyu police camp in the area that sparking a direct gunfight raged on for several hours.

This is the second attack by the group in which the group is trying to cross over into Ethiopia. Local officials say the assault was repelled.

Ethiopia's Liyu police are in charge of the border protection and supply route safety and logistics for ENDF in Somalia.

Last week, Ethiopia said it killed more than 100 Al-Shabaab members in a foiled attack in Afdher region while the group claimed it killed 87 Liyu police soldiers.