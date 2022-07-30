Somalia: PM Deplores Baidoa Attack

Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre issued a statement on Friday's suicide attack in Baidoa City which claimed the lives of at least 11 people, including a regional minister.

Barre has condemned the brazen and barbaric attack in the strongest terms possible and offered a heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the bombing.

The PM added: such terror incident will not derail our determination to achieve a lasting peace.

The attack which was carried out by a bomber killed Hassan Ibrahim Lugbur, who was the justice minister of Southwest state of Somalia and 10 other people, including his son.

AlShabab claimed responsibility for the blast.