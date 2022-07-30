Zimbabwe: Harare Dealer Who Shot Girlfriend Dead Commits Suicide

A HARARE dealer who shot his girlfriend dead Friday morning has reportedly committed suicide.

Police launched a manhunt for Tafadzwa Russel Murengwa of Glen Lorne in the capital in connection with the fatal shooting of ex-lover Samantha Dzapasi (28) of Waterfalls.

According to reports Saturday morning, Murengwa - better known as Boss Pangolin - was found just after midnight locked in his vehicle and reportedly having consumed an unknown poisonous substance.

He was taken to Parirenyatwa hospital where he was declared dead on admission.

Detectives had tracked Murenga to a home in Chiwasha where he had reportedly sought refuge.

The dealer, who operated at the Ximex Mall, caused commotion in the capital after throwing United States dollar bills on the streets on Thursday with a video of the incident going viral.

He had reportedly been granted bail at the Harare magistrate's courts after being arrested for assaulting his now deceased former lover.

Boss Pango and girlfriend Samantha Dzapata

More to follow ...