Somalia: President Speaks About the Insecurity in the Capital

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, for the first time spoke about security in Mogadishu after a surge in robberies and targeted killings.

Speaking at a mosque after Friday prayers, Mohamud urged parents not to cross the line after the criminals are caught by the government security forces.

The president said that he is committed to ensuring security, to prevent the insecurity that is currently happening in the capital Mogadishu.

"The government is committed to ensuring security, we will fix it, and will punish the wrong-doing soldier," said President Hassan Sheikh.

Finally, he urged the Somali people to cooperate with the army to achieve peace.