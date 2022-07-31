Uganda: Museveni, South Sudan's Kiir Meet

President Yoweri Museveni has met and held talks with his counterpart from the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayadit.

The meeting took place in Munyonyo shortly after the closure of the Regional Interministeral Conference on Migration, Environment and Climate Change.

Museveni and his South Sudanese counterpart discussed issues to do with effects of climate change especially floods that have left over 800,000 people displaced in South Sudan.

South Sudan has experienced extreme flooding over the past years, something that has affected life in the country.

The two presidents further discussed matters concerning Economy, Peace and Security as well the political road map towards the realisation of the peace agreement in South Sudan.

The meeting was attended by Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem.

The relations between Uganda and South Sudan have been cordial since 2011 when the latter got her independence.

Uganda has on several occasions come to the help of the youngest nation in the world including when war broke out in 2013, two years after independence between forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and one of his vice presidents, Riek Machar.

President Museveni has on several occasions mediated negotiations between the two warrying factions in South Sudan.

Last year, president Museveni urged the South Sudan government and all stakeholders must work towards holding elections in order to have sustainable peace.

"If South Sudan wants peace they must work for free elections. The actors must concentrate on treating the population well. I am pleased and agree with the proposal for the South Sudan retreat to be hosted in Uganda. The people of South Sudan are tired of the war," he said.