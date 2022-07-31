South Africa: Youthful Bafana Bafana Progress Into the Next Round of the CHAN Qualifier

30 July 2022
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa... ..0

Comoros... ... ... 0

30 July 2022 - A youthful Bafana Bafana selection progressed to the second round of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after beating Comoros 1-0 over two legs to stake a claim in the next stage of the competition.

The match in Dobsoville ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday after 90 minutes of football, but coach Helman Mkhalele's charges had done enough in the away encounter in Comoros a week ago when they won 1-0 courtesy of a lone strike from Khulekani Shezi. The home side created plenty of scoring opportunities during this outing at Dobsonville Stadium, but they lacked the final touch needed to bury their opportunities.

Keletso Sifama and Boitumelo Radiopane were industrious in the attacking third following a brilliant supply from midfield, but the Islanders managed to escape after they were not put to the sword.

