Africa: CAF Executive Committee Approves Totalenergies Afcon 2023 Revised Qualification Calendar

31 July 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Confederation of African Football ("CAF")_ Executive Committee has approved a revised TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 revised qualification calendar._

This was necessitated by the Executive Committee's commitment to make room for the African nations that have qualified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to prepare adequately.

Consequently, the September 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire match day three and match day four qualifiers have been moved to 20-28 March 2023.

Match day five will now be on 12-20 June 2023 while match day six will be played on 4-12 September 2023.

CAF | Communication Department

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X