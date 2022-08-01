Kenya: Otiende Amollo Tells Ruto to Stop Remarks Against President Kenyatta

31 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — Rarieda Member of Parliamient Otiende Amolo has condemned deputy President William Ruto for issuing threatening remarks to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Otiende said the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate had no moral authority to lecture and threaten the president.

He stated that the Kenya Kwanza team has scandals, and the electorate cannot trust with the leadership of the country.

The legislator was talking at Lwanda Ko-tieno fish landing site in Rari-eda constituency.

Ruto last week urged President Kenyatta to shun divisive remarks that may antagonise the nation ahead of the August 9, polls.

In a bare-knuckle response to alleged threats from President Uhuru, the DP told off his boss saying it is him who made him president.

Ruto said even if the president is not willing to support him, he should focus on campaigning for his preferred candidate Raila Odinga.

He reminded the President of how he stood with him in his hour of need telling him that he should not turn his anger to his children. - Kna

