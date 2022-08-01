Kenya: Kakuzi PLC Exports First Avocado Cargo to China

Nairobi — Kenyan agricultural firm Kakuzi PLC has exported its first cargo of Hass variety avocados to Shanghai, China.

The agricultural company described it as a momentous event for the firm.

"Historic moment this evening as we witnessed the export cargo loading of our inaugural fresh avocado fruits to Shanghai, China," stated Kakuzi PLC on its Twitter page.

The agribusiness firm started the field harvesting and pre-shipment plans for its Hass variety avocado on Friday ahead of its inaugural shipment to China that took place last evening.

This is part of the Kakuzi's trial system as a result of a nod by the Chinese National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) for the export of fresh avocado from the firm.

In addition to that, exporting avocados to China is part of the firm's strategic plan to diversify its market, explore and unlock opportunities for avocados export even as its demand by consumers is increasing.

In an earlier communication after receiving the approval to export avocado to China, Kakuzi PLC's Managing Director (MD) Chris Flowers said the trial will enable the firm to fine-tune its internal processes in conjunction with the shipping and related agencies.

He further lauded the support and cooperation he has received from the government of Kenya as it has played an important role in diversifying Kenya's avocado export markets beyond the European and Middle East Markets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MD of the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (KEPHIS) Theophilus Mutui also reiterated that only the firms that have been approved are the ones to export avocado to China with KEPHIS playing a supervisory role.

"The approved entities commence exports of fresh avocado to China under the supervision of KEPHIS. These are the ONLY farms, packhouses and fumigation facilities authorized to export to China," stated Mutui.

He also noted that more firms will be brought on board after an audit and approval by the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC).

"However, KEPHIS is still undertaking audits for farms, packhouse and fumigation facilities interested to export fresh avocado to China to ensure compliance with the requirements for the China market. Compliant farms and facilities be submitted to GACC for approval as well," he added.

The export of fresh avocados to China follows the early January signing of two protocols to facilitate bilateral trade, mainly the export of avocados and aquatic products from Kenya to China by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya and Chinese Ambassador Zhou Pingjian.