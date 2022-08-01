Kenya: Impressive Kenya Basketball Teams Into Commonwealth Games Quarters

Birmingham — The Kenya men and women 3X3 basketball teams are through to the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The men's team finished third in their pool after defeating Sri Lanka 21-18 but went down to Canada 12-15 before wrapping up its Pool A match with a narrow 15-14 loss to Scotland.

"It was a good game, we started well, we had a few mistakes, but we learn and plan for the next match, we lost focus a little bit but I believe in my team. It is a good experience that we have gathered, being the first at the games we don't take it for granted," Larry Shivanga said after the match.

Men's head coach Zadock Adika head praise to the team, promising Kenyans for a better show in the quarters.

"The boys stood up to the occasion, only that we missed a few shots and we missed the last possession from the rebound that could have enabled us tie or win the game. We took Scotland by a surprise and they had to hit a three point that brought that difference," the head coach said.

In the corresponding women's match, Kenya, who had already qualified for the quarters, had a mouth watering clash against Scotland in it's last Pool match, losing 21-17.

The Kenyan quartet of experienced Hildah Indasi, Victoria Reynolds and Melissa Akinyi and Madina Ogot, got off to a good start with a 21-8 victory over Sri Lanka, then played Australia who won 21-15.

The 3X3 basketball is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games where the Pool winners qualify to the semi-final while the second and third placed teams advance to the last eight.

Indasi, who was outstanding in the match, is pleased to play in the global competition and is looking forward to guide her team to the medal.

"It was an important match for both teams because getting into the quarters you want to top the pool to face a weaker team, we lost this one, we have put ourselves in a hard position but we will come hard, we are prepared mentally for that, no slacking going forward," Indasi underscored.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Birmingham, United Kingdom-