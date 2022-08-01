Kenya: We Submitted Application for a Licence in Kenya Since 2019 - Flutterwave

31 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

We are committed to operating within the stipulated laws, regulations and industry standards in Kenya.

Our attention has been drawn to reports with regards to our operating licence in Kenya.

Like many other financial technology service providers in Kenya, our entry into the market was through partnerships with banks and mobile network operators licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya.

In 2019, as our operations grew, Flutterwave submitted its application for a Payment Service Provider licence. We have been in constant engagement with the Central Bank of Kenya to ensure that we provide all the requirements and we look forward to receiving our licence.

We are understanding and respectful of the Central Bank of Kenya's responsibility to protect the payments ecosystem and we support the ongoing collaboration between regulators and fintechs to create an atmosphere that fosters innovation in the financial services industry.

