Rwanda: Cabinet Makes New Major Appointments

A cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday appointed several officials in different positions.

Some of them to high-profile roles, including Permanent Secretaries, Chief Executive, representatives of international organisations, Directors-General, honorary consuls among others.

Some of the appointees are subject to approval by the Senate, while others were to assume their new roles immediately .

Richard Niwenshuti was appointed the new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, after previously serving as the Coordinator of the Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) at the same ministry.

Also appointed Permanent Secretary is Fidele Abimana in the Ministry of Infrastructure, a position previously held by now-state Minister Patricie Uwase.

Abimana has been in the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, where he was Head of Department, Public Service Management and Modernization.

Dr Zerehun Abebe was named the new CEO of King Faisal Hospital, replacing Prof. Miliard Derbew.

Another appointment saw Louise Kanyonga moved to Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) as the institution's new Deputy CEO, deputising Regis Rugemanshuro who was at the helm of the pension body but as Director General.

Kanyonga has been the Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer at Rwanda Development Board (RDB) until her new appointment.

The cabinet also approved Marlene Ngoyi as the Head of mission of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), which is set to establish its permanent headquarters in Rwanda.

In the same appointments, Ndeye Aissatou Masseck Ndiaye was named representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to Rwanda .

Emery Rubagenga was appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Barbados, while Ofer Zion Arbib was named the new Honary consul of Rwanda in Milan Italy.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Isabelle Umugwaneza was appointed as coordinator of commonwealth affairs. Rwanda is the current Chair in Office of the Commonwealth, which brings together 56 people.

Other appointments saw new faces in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), the National Electoral Commission (NEC) as well as in Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum (REAF).