South Africa: Banyana Victory Is Jewel in Crown for SA Soccer Queen

31 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Gleeson

Wafcon win is a priceless reward for Fran Hilton-Smith, a fearless pioneer of the women's game

It seems wholly appropriate that Fran Hilton-Smith was ferried, in the style of a royal family member in a sleek black transporter, to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in Morocco.

She sat among the VIPs, drinking in the drama and revelling in the satisfaction of seeing a lifelong ambition achieved as South Africa won the Wafcon title for the first time on Sunday 21 July.

Hilton-Smith is a pioneer of the women's game in South Africa and her 40-year association with women's soccer has been instrumental in getting Banyana Banyana to where they are today. She was previously Banyana's coach and, most prominently, technical director of the women's programme at the SA Football Association (Safa). She vacated that role three years ago and still has not been formally replaced.

During her time at Safa, Hilton-Smith oversaw the issuing of 27 A licences to women coaches in South Africa from the Confederation of African Football - the most in Africa. Although officially retired, Hilton-Smith remains on the continental governing body's technical committee.

Determined fighter

This has been a heady time for her,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X