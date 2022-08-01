South Africa: Miracles Aside, Zuma Arms Deal Trial Is Likely to Begin in 2023

analysis

Unless the Constitutional Court by Monday, 1 August miraculously dismisses former president Jacob Zuma's last-gasp attempt to have state prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his Arms Deal graft trial and supports the idea of an immediate acquittal, the proverbial die would have been cast and the trial against the 80-year-old is not likely to sit until 2023.

In the greater scheme of all things Zuma, Monday's hearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court is a formality for ticking boxes and planning the trial schedule.

Neither Zuma nor a representative of his co-accused, arms manufacturer Thales South Africa, is required to be present in court.

The criminal matter of the State v Zuma and another (Thales South Africa) has been beset by delays since Zuma was first indicted on 30 June 2005, mostly by Zuma's doing, via what has become known as the Stalingrad Defence, a reference to the Battle of Stalingrad during World War 2.

Two key boxes that needed to be ticked before the trial begins, unless any new application is brought by Zuma's legal team that could further delay proceedings, were whether there are any outstanding decisions from either the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) or the Constitutional Court....