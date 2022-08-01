South Africa: Step-Aside Rule Remains but ANC Renews Push for SA Reserve Bank Nationalisation

31 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

It was win some, lose some for Ramaphosa. While 'Taliban' politics failed to go viral, the SA Reserve Bank was flagged as a priority. The ANC closed what could be its final policy gathering as a majority party.

The ANC says that the nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) should be prioritised, but only at a reasonable pace, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa reported, as he closed the party's national policy conference today.

It was a win some, lose some conference for Ramaphosa, who started the meeting on the backfoot, but ended on his toes. The so-called "Taliban" faction, which won against his allies at the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) conference a week ago, failed to go viral at this weekend's policy conference.

KZN's new leadership, part of the radical economic transformation (RET) faction, arrived at the policy conference keen to overturn the step-aside rule. It says that cadres facing criminal charges must step aside from their roles. But they failed. This group brought the highest number of provincial delegates to the meeting.

If the step-aside rule change had succeeded, it would have allowed RET leaders such as suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, KZN strongwoman Zandile Gumede and Limpopo former treasurer Danny...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X