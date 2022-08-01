South Africa: 'I Just Want What's Owed to Me' - Producer in Copyright Battle Over Global Hit Song 'Jerusalema'

analysis

Two music producers who worked on the global hit song, 'Jerusalema', are taking Master KG and his record label to court over alleged copyright infringement.

The hit song Jerusalema, which had people all over the world dancing to it, is embroiled in a legal battle as two music producers claim there were no contracts or clearance rights obtained from them.

In a statement, Limpopo-based music producer Ntimela Chris Chauke said: "That song gave hope through that big pain the world was experiencing [during lockdown]. I never wanted to tarnish that. It's my song. I love it. I just want what's owed to me. I don't like fighting and they know that, but this time I will stand up for what is right".

The other music producer involved in the legal matter is Presley Ledwaba, who is known as Biblos. According to the court papers, Ledwaba was sampled in the song where he says "eish" at least 114 times.

Making Jerusalema

It all started in 2019 when Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, asked Chauke to come to his studio to mix a few songs.

According to Chauke's statement, "that night he left me alone in the studio while he relaxed...