South Africa: 'If We Do Not Evolve Now, We Are Going to Die' - Youth League Wants 40 Percent of NEC Members Under 35

analysis

The ANC's Renewal Commission, set up earlier this year, has been sitting on Tuesdays to look at gaps that need to be filled to ensure that the weakened and vulnerable ANC is able to restore itself. Renewal Commission member Fasiha Hassan says it is important for young people to be at the forefront of renewal and that it should in no way alienate senior party members.

ANC youth task team member Fasiha Hassan is resolute that renewal will be impossible if young people are not given the opportunity to occupy leadership positions.

Hassan takes issue with the ANC rule which states that the minimum requirement for those looking to be voted into the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) should be in the party's structures for at least 10 years.

"How can it be that an organisation that wants to renew or says they want youth representation, has a rule which excludes us from running until we are 28, earliest?" she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: "Step-aside resolution key part of ANC renewal - economic transformation head Mmamoloko Kubayi"

She also articulated the ANC Youth League's position after deliberations at the policy conference which seeks to have at least 40%...