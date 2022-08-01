Kenya: Wavinya Ndeti Welcomes Mutua Endorsement for Machakos Governor Seat

Nairobi — Wiper's Machakos Gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti has welcomed the endorsement of her erstwhile rival the outgoing governor Alfred Mutua for the gubernatorial race.

On her Facebook Account, Ndeti termed the move by the Machakos Governor who doubles as Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader as a clearest indication that her team is best suited to steer the country forward.

"I graciously accept the valuable endorsement by the outgoing governor Dr. Alfred Mutua and treasure his public commitment to vote for me. It's a big plus for us and goes a long way to demonstrate confidence that only our team has what it takes to steer the County," she stated.

This coming days after Maendeleo Chap Chap Machakos gubernatorial candidate Francis Maliti who is the outgoing deputy governor withdrew his bid in favor Ndeti.

For years, Mutua and Ndeti have been embroiled in rivalry as the latter as unsuccessfully tried to defeat Mutua in the 2013 and 2017 polls.

"Getting all sons and daughters of the soil rallying behind my candidature is a true testament of the clarion call of MASAKU KWA ANDU MA MASAKU, unlike the other camp of crooked imposters.Indeed we are winning big," Ndeti stated.

In the Machakos gubernatorial race, Ndeti is battling it out with CCU party leader Nzioka Waita, UDA national chairman Johnson Muthama and ELP party leader Rose Mulwa.

On Saturday during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally Mutua endorsed Wiper gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti as his successor despite Muthama from his political fold being on the race.

Ever since Mutua joined the William Ruto led alliance they haven't seen eye to eye with Muthama due to political differences.

Mutua said Ndeti was the best candidate among those contesting for the seat to take over from his tenure as a two term governor.

"My vote I will give to Wavinya Ndeti because she is the one who can bring development to Machakos County. I defeated Wavinya Ndeti several times. I will vote for Deputy President William Ruto as my fifth President, Rita Ndunge (woman representative) and Wavinya Ndeti as my governor, " Mutua said.