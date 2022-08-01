Sudan Lawyers Condemns Violent Conduct During July 26 Procession

28 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers expressed their disapproval over that the violent behaviour exhibited at the July 26 procession, saying that it was "unacceptable and contrary to the principles of the glorious December revolution".

The statement, which was released on Twitter by the lawyers, condemned the violence and the "irresponsible discourse that incites hatred" among the revolution. Adding that, "incidents of violence are a criminal act according to the law" and not justifiable through a revolutionary argument.

The lawyers expresses that such actions are not repeated and asked protestors to adhere to peaceful expression, as it will be the tool "that leads us to overthrow the coup".

