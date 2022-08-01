Namibia: They Are Hoping That Swapo Dies - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob says many scholars hate Swapo and are always hoping it would die.

"If you hate Swapo, why do you advise us? Why advise us we must be careful and that we are losing? Mind your business," he says.

Geingob was addressing the seventh Swapo Party Elders Council congress in Windhoek on Saturday.

"We will advise and organise our party. We are advised every day 'be careful, Swapo is in trouble'. We know that," he said.

Geingob said the party must not allow those who wish for it to die to celebrate by destroying Swapo.

"We don't have fights in Swapo as many people think. We are discussing Swapo policies in preparation of the congress. That's a systematic approach," he said.

'SWAPO HAS NOT CHANGED'

He also said Swapo has not changed, but the world has.

"Swapo remains true to the pursuit of its fundamental ideals for social justice and liberty in all its forms," Geingob said.

He said it is important that Swapo adapt to deal with contemporary challenges to remain at the forefront of fighting for social justice.

Geingob said Swapo is faced with 21st-century challenges in a 21st-century environment.

"How we will ensure that the Swapo party prevails and changes the promise of prosperity into reality for Namibians is a matter that should pre-occupy our minds as a leadership of the party," he said.

The president said maintaining Swapo unity is crucial.

"The founding father, the former president and I are all talking about unity. That is the most important thing. We all have to adapt to the realities of this world in which we live," Geingob said.

He said Swapo must intensify its efforts to consolidate its position as a people-centred party by supporting its leadership.

"When somebody has won a campaign, support that person. Do not play the person, woman or man. Play the ball that is in the campaign," he said.

Geingob said people should not revert to the past.

"We are talking about the Swapo government and the fourth Industrial Revolution. We are leading it. The future of Swapo is bright. For 70 years, Swapo has maintained peace, unity and stability in the country," he said.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba has urged the Swapo Elders Council to encourage a high degree of solidarity and comradeship among members.

In a speech read on his behalf by Swapo secretary general Sophia Shganingwa, Pohamba said the elders must avoid infighting and disunity among themselves.

"We must know we cannot all be at the helm of the movement at the same time, and we must appreciate the fact that the Swapo leadership has always been about team effort for the sake of the party," he said.

Pohamba advised the elders to encourage the cross-pollination of ideas.

"As elders, we must therefore make time to meet different wings of our party in the hope of advising them, as well as to learn from them," he said.

He said he believes the party is strong when members exchange views and ideas.

"We must maintain peace and stability at all levels of our party," Pohamba said.