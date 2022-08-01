Tanzania: Samia Revokes Appointment of New Mara RC, Mzee Takes Over

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked the appointment of the newly named Mara Regional Commissioner, Dr Raphael Chegeni.

The Head of State named Major General Suleiman Mungiya Mzee to replace Dr Chegeni as the new Mara Regional Commissioner.

Earlier this week, President Samia named Dr Chegeni as Mara RC, replacing Ally Happi who was dropped in the latest major RCs reshuffle.

Prior to Mzee's new role, a press release issued by the State House on Sunday evening said, the appointee was Commissioner General of Prisons (CGP).

Major General Suleiman Mungiya Mzee with other appointed officials will take their oaths in Dar es Salaam on Monday, (August 1, 2022).