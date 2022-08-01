Uganda: Rains Cut Off Mbale City Temporarily

Mbale, Uganda — At least three people have been confirmed dead and several others are missing after floods cut off Mbale city after several rivers burst their banks.

DISASTER ALERT

Mbale has woken up to a terrible disaster with River Nabuyonga breaking it's banks after all-night rain. Rivers Namatsi and Namatala have also burst their banks. Houses have been submerged and scores feared dead. Bodies are afloating on flooded riverbanks pic.twitter.com/CKTKjGi6BT

-- Rajab solimo (@rajab_solimo) July 31, 2022

The rains that started on Saturday at 8:00pm till about 7:00am on Sunday Morning. The areas affected areas include; Namabasa, Busajabwankuba, Busamaga, Nkoma, Milo taano among others.

Ahamada Waashaki, the Mbale City Resident Commissioner confirmed to Uganda Radio Network (URN) that three people drowned in River Namatala and Nashibiso. He added that there are fears that several other people have died especially boda boda riders and drivers of small vehicles.

Three rivers plunged into river Namatala where some of the victims died.