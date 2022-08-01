South Africa: Government Condemns Rape of Women

press release

Government strongly condemns the rape and robbery of eight women in Krugersdorp this morning, who were filming a music video. The news of this incident is devastating.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, earlier today, directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure that these men are apprehended. Three suspects have already been arrested, and the police are on the ground searching for other suspects.

Government is confident that the judicial system will ensure that justice is served for these women, with the perpetrators receiving the harshest sentences.

GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams, said, "the disregard of women's rights and safety will never be normalised in South Africa. Government and society are working hard to turn the tide of gender based violence, and we will not accept such crimes against women. The rape of one woman is a degradation and limitation to all women. Rape is the most intimate of crimes, and it is disturbing that this incident occurs at a time when the country will be entering Women's Month."

Earlier today, the Johannesburg High Court sentenced Ntuthuko Shoba to life imprisonment, after he was found guilty of premeditated murder of his then pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule, who was found hanging from a tree. Shoba's sentencing, is one of many stringent sentences handed out to perpetrators of gender based violence, and sends a message that South Africa will not allow women to be victims of gender based violence.