Angola: World Cup - National Amputee Football Team in Group F

Luanda — The national amputee football team were placed in group F of the World Championship, to be held from 30 September to 10 October in Istanbul, Turkey.

Angola, the holder of the title, for the first phase will face Italy, Uruguay and Iraq, according to the draw held Saturday in the city of Istanbul.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the next round.

The opening ceremony of the world cup will be held in Fenerbahce Stadium, while the final match and the closing of the competition will take place at the Galatasaray Stadium.

However, a total of 40 matches will be played in the concentrated stadiums under the supervision of the Turkish Football Federation, where 14 of the 24 countries will also be staying.

The remainder of the competitors will be staying at Green Park Pendik hotel.

Groups:

(A) - Turkey, Haiti, France and Liberia

(B) - Mexico, Japan, Colombia and Germany

(C) - England, Argentina, USA and Indonesia

(D) - Brazil, Ireland, Iran and Morocco

(E) - Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan and Tanzania

(F) - Angola, Italy, Uruguay and Iraq