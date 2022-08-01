Zimbabwe: Chief Says 'Insane' Opposition Parties Banned in Gokwe

1 August 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

In a veiled attack on the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), Gokwe's Chief Njelele has dismissed as 'insane' opposition supporters agitating for the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

Chief Njelele, born Moses Misheck Njelele, said traditional leaders were rallying firmly behind the incumbent Zanu PF first secretary.

He insisted that there was no prospect of an opposition presidential hopeful taking over reins at State House.

"Chiefs were the ones dispossessed of their ancestral land by enemies, and not political parties," he said.

"The land has been repossessed and you say there is this person coming out of university who must come and rule this country ... are you normal, are you sane? Does it work?"

The visiting chief was addressing farmers during a Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) organised event in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West, last week.

He added: "l don't want to hear that in my jurisdiction (Gokwe). Where the President is, Chiefs are there, and where the Chiefs are is where Zanu PF is."

According to the country's Constitution, traditional leaders must be apolitical and not be involved in partisan politics.

During the event, which was also attended by Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha, members of a shadowy outfit called Cotton Farmers4ED were paraded.

Cotton producers have for years complained about poor prices, forcing many to accept payment using groceries, Njelele said.

"I came here specifically with a single aim; to give an update on our visit to the President to register displeasure by cotton farmers who have not been paid since 2020," said Chief Njelele

"You saw some being paid with Mazoe (drink), cooking oil and other groceries. We then said what kind of a country have we become, which does such things," the chief told the gathering.

Following a series of letters of complaint, Njelele said, he met Mnangagwa who fumed over continued neglect of cotton producers, and pledged immediate action to redress the matter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X