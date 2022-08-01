Zimbabwe: Chief Says 'Insane' Opposition Parties Banned in Gokwe

In a veiled attack on the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), Gokwe's Chief Njelele has dismissed as 'insane' opposition supporters agitating for the ouster of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming 2023 harmonised elections.

Chief Njelele, born Moses Misheck Njelele, said traditional leaders were rallying firmly behind the incumbent Zanu PF first secretary.

He insisted that there was no prospect of an opposition presidential hopeful taking over reins at State House.

"Chiefs were the ones dispossessed of their ancestral land by enemies, and not political parties," he said.

"The land has been repossessed and you say there is this person coming out of university who must come and rule this country ... are you normal, are you sane? Does it work?"

The visiting chief was addressing farmers during a Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) organised event in Hurungwe in Mashonaland West, last week.

He added: "l don't want to hear that in my jurisdiction (Gokwe). Where the President is, Chiefs are there, and where the Chiefs are is where Zanu PF is."

According to the country's Constitution, traditional leaders must be apolitical and not be involved in partisan politics.

During the event, which was also attended by Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha, members of a shadowy outfit called Cotton Farmers4ED were paraded.

Cotton producers have for years complained about poor prices, forcing many to accept payment using groceries, Njelele said.

"I came here specifically with a single aim; to give an update on our visit to the President to register displeasure by cotton farmers who have not been paid since 2020," said Chief Njelele

"You saw some being paid with Mazoe (drink), cooking oil and other groceries. We then said what kind of a country have we become, which does such things," the chief told the gathering.

Following a series of letters of complaint, Njelele said, he met Mnangagwa who fumed over continued neglect of cotton producers, and pledged immediate action to redress the matter.