Rwanda: Ngabitsinze Appointed Minister of Trade as New Ministry is Created

President Paul Kagame has appointed Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze as the new Minister of Trade and Industry, replacing Beata Habyarimana.

Ngabitsinze has for the past two years been working as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

A statement issued on July 30 by the Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente, about the new appointments made by the President also announced the establishment of a new Ministry of Public Investments and Privatisation and Eric Rwigamba has been appointed as its Minister.

Rwigamba served as the Director General of the Financial Sector Development for the Rwanda Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning. He carries a wide experience in finance and banking.

Yvonne Umulisa was then appointed Permanent Secretary in the new ministry. She previously served as the Economic and Finance Policy Analyst at the Senate.

The new ministry will focus on public investments that are profit-oriented and also charged with identifying opportunities for government investment, monitoring performance of the existing government investments in various companies, and implementing privatisation of public investments where necessary.

Meanwhile, Ildephonse Musafiri will be replacing Ngabitsinze as the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources.

Musafiri was Executive Director of the Strategy and Policy Council (SPC) in the Office of the President. The new appointment came a day after the cabinet meeting chaired by President Kagame made several other appointments including Richard Niwenshuti who was appointed as the new Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Fidele Abimana was also made Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure, while Dr Zerehun Abebe was named the new CEO of King Faisal Hospital.

Another appointment saw Louise Kanyonga moved to Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) as the institution's new Deputy CEO, deputising Regis Rugemanshuro who was at the helm of the pension body but as Director General.