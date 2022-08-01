Rwanda: Abedi Bigirimana, Adil Mohamed Voted Player, Coach of the Year

Kiyovu midfield maestro Abedi Biggirimana and APR's Edil Mohamed Erradi have been voted as the best player and coach of the 2021/22 season during the inaugural Hyper Football Awards 2022 held Saturday, July 30, at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

The glamorous award giving gala, the first football awarding event of its kind since 2018, was organised to recognize outstanding players and coaches who performed well in both the top flight and second division league.

Bigirimana, who was in good form for the Green Baggies t last season, won the top gong overcoming stiff competition from teammate Emmanuel Okwi, APR's new signing Fiston Ishimwe who had an impressive season with Marine last season, and Rwanda Premier League top scorer Shabban Hussein Tshabalala.

Besides the award, the Burundian was also voted as the best midfielder of the season.

Meanwhile, Moroccan Adil Erradi Mohamed won the coach of the year award after guiding APR FC to their third straight league title since he arrived at the club in 2019.

He beat to the prize the likes of Francis Haringingo, who turned Kiyovu into title contenders until the last match day before joining Rayon Sports in July, Musanze FC's Frank Ouna and Andre Casa Mbungo who inspired AS Kigali to the Peace Cup triumph after beating Adil's APR in the final.

The Hyper Football Awards were introduced in July to recognize the best performing players, coaches and fans who were outstanding throughout the season considering their performances in men's and women's football competitions including the Rwanda Premier League, the women's top flight league, the second division for both men and women as well as the Peace Cup.

Below are the winners:

Best men's Player of the season: Abedi Bigirimana (Kiyovu Sports)

Best women's Player of the season: Libère Nibagwire (AS Kigali Women Club)

Best player in second Division of the season: Yaffesi Mubiru (Sunrise FC)

Best Young Player of the season: Clément Niyigena (Rayon Sports, now APR FC)

Best coach of the season: Erradi Adil Mohammed (APR FC)

Best coach in women's league: Egidie Kayitesi (AS Kigali)

Best coach is second division: Innocent Seninga (Sunrise FC)

Best Goalkeeper of the season: Pierre Ishimwe (APR FC)

Best Defender of the season: Prince Buregeya (APR FC)

Best Midfielder of the season: Abedi Bigirimana (Kiyovu Sports)

Best striker of the season: Shabani Hussein Tchabalala (AS Kigali)

Best Fans of the season: Kiyovu Sports

Best Rwandan Player abroad player of the season: Emmanuel Imanishimwe (AS FAR- Morocco)

Best Digital Creative Team of the season: Kiyovu Sports

Special achievement award: Salima Rhadia Mukansanga