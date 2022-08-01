Kenya: Commonwealth Games - Shujaa Lose to Australia, Book All Blacks in Cup Quarters

30 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Shujaa narrowly lost 7-5 to Australia in their final Group D match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday to dent their hopes of finishing top of Group D as they came second to book a quarter final date against defending champions, New Zealand's All Blacks.

The All Blacks finished top of Group A after seeing off hosts England 20-0 in their final group stage match, with the latter missing out on the Cup quarters after finishing third in the group.

Alvin Otieno scored Kenya's lone try in the opening half while Australia responded in the second via a converted try that earned them a slim victory.

Shujaa had chances to win the game after the buzzer, but they could not take advantage of their opportunity as Australia turned over possession with a penalty and kicked out to finish top of the group.

Otieno extended his left arm over the try line in the first half as Shujaa took advantage of Australia's numerical handicap.

Mark Nawaqanitawase was sin binned for a lifting tackle and Shujaa elected to go for the scrum, some patient build up seeing Otieno find space on the left to dot down. Tony Omondi couldn't convert.

Shujaa found themselves a man down when Bush Mwale was sin-binned for a high tackle, but they managed to hold on the two minutes to go to the break with a 5-0 advantage.

In the second half though, Shujaa had an early advantage when Nathan Lawson was red carded for a tackle in the air off the restart. But they just but managed to hold on with a slim 5-0 trail.

They found their chance when three minutes to the end of the tie, Corey Toole side stepped to earn himself space and sneak into the try box, Dietrich Roache adding the twos as the Aussies went into the lead.

Shujaa's late pressure couldn't bear fruit as they endured their first loss in Birmingham.

