Namibia: IMF Determines New Sdr Currency Amounts

1 August 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE International Monetary Fund's executive board on Friday approved new amounts for the five currencies that will determine the value of the Special Drawing Right (SDR) from today for a five-year period.

These new currency amounts will be used for the valuation of SDRs until 31 July 2027.

The fund says determining the amount of each currency in the SDR valuation basket is the final step towards implementing the results of the latest review of the method of valuation of the SDR, concluded in May this year.

"At that review, the IMF determined that the composition of the SDR basket and the weights assigned to each currency in the basket will be 43,38% for the US dollar, 29,31% for the euro, 12,28% for the Chinese renminbi, 7,59% for the Japanese yen, and 7,44% for the pound sterling."

From 1 August the value of the SDR will be the sum of the values of the following amounts of each currency - US$0,57813, euro 0,37379, Chinese yuan 1,0993, Japanese yen 13,452, and pound sterling 0,080870.

