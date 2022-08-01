Kenya: Polls - Basic Education Institutions to Close Tomorrow Until August 10

Nairobi — The Ministry of Education has directed that all basic learning institutions close by Tuesday, August 2, to pave the way for the General Election set for August 9.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha through a press release on Monday said that schools should release learners for an early mid-term break for a period of ten days and resume on Thursday 11th August 2022.

CS Magoha had earlier on indicated that the institutions will close from Saturday but explained that the decision to have them close from Tuesday was informed by further consultations.

"As you are all aware, Kenya is scheduled to conduct general elections on the 9th of August 2022. I hereby convey the Government's decision on the immediate closure of all basic learning institutions with effect from Tuesday 2nd August 2022 until Wednesday 10th August 2022 to ensure that preparations and conduct of the upcoming elections is carried out seamlessly," stated CS Magoha.

CS also noted that the dates may be revised in the event of a repeat election. He also admitted that the national exams calendar could be affected.

The 2022 academic year has four national exams with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education slated for between November 28 and December 23.

The Grade Six exam will be administered between November 28 and 30, with 1.27 million candidates registered to sit the pioneer exam under the new curriculum which will see them join junior secondary schools.

The Kenya National Examinations Council announced it would open a portal from August 15 to August 30 where Grade 6 learners would then select their preferred Junior High Schools ahead of the national exam.