South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On Team SA Medal Winners At the Commonwealth Games

In a space of two days the South African National Anthem was played and the country flag raised four times as the 2022 Commonwealth Games celebrated South Africa's four gold medallists in Birmingham (UK).

Chad le Clos' silver medal in the 200m butterfly makes him the most decorated Commonwealth Games athlete in history with a record 18 Commonwealth Games medals accumulated over 4 Commonwealth Games since 2010. .

Having missed out on the medals four years ago, the Blitzboks (i.e.South African Rugby 7s Team) made sure they returned to the top of the podium at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The South Africans comfortably beat Australia in their semi-final on Sunday and then defeated two-time Olympic champions Fiji in the final to secure gold with a score of 31-7.

Olympic champion swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker added another gold in the pool, cruising to victory in the 200m breaststroke in which fellow South African, Kaylene Corbett, also claimed the bronze medal.

South Africa are making a rapid climb up the medal table after teenage swimming stars Lara van Niekerk and Pieter Coetzé kicked things off with two gold medals on Saturday.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa showered with felicitations at the medallists, saying they have brought glory to the nation.

"We are especially thrilled with this rugby result considering South Africa will very soon be welcoming the world this year to the Rugby World Cup Sevens, being hosted in Cape Town from 9-11 September 2022 followed by the 2023 Netball World Cup which will be held next July at the Cape Town Convention Centre," said Minister Mthethwa.

"We look forward to many more phenomenal medal-winning performances from Team South Africa in Birmingham in the week ahead."

