Uganda: Govt Urged to Consult Widely On Labour Export Business in the Country

Ugandan labour activists advocating for migrants labour rights have asked government to consult widely on labour export in the country in order to find lasting solutions related to the business.

This was said by Mariam Mwizza, the executive director of Overseas Workers Voice Uganda (OWVU), a labour rights organisation in commemoration of the UN world day against trafficking in Kampala on July 30.

Mwizza said that as activists, they have played their part in sensitising the public about trafficking as well as rescuing those who had been wrongly lured.

Although nine million people were reported trafficked in 2021 across the world, the executive director noted that Uganda contributed two hundred and fifty thousand (250.000) people towards the figure.

At least twenty thousand Ugandan victims are stuck in Oman where government recently banned people from travelling due to lack of a common agreement.

"As OWVU, we have since our establishment in 2018, rescued over 503 suffering Ugandans, majority being housemaids in Middle East and repatriated over 50 dead Ugandan dead bodies majority allegedly killed at the hands of their employers," Mwizza said.

"We however want to salute the president and the entire cabinet for their recent move where they directly intervened in the cries of Ugandans and even considered banning the entire exercise of exporting Ugandans unless the labour export companies are streamlined," she added.

As part of action, cabinet recently halted the registration of new labour export companies in Uganda until the line ministry provides a comprehensive report on the measures being taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of migrant workers.

Mwizza asked the minister of labour Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi to present a comprehensive paper to first consult all stakeholders in the sector including the victims.

"We believe that if she presents that a well detailed paper, there will be strong solutions to the problems coupled with existing experiences of young Ugandans especially housemaids which are more practical," said Mwizza